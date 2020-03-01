Tigers bat first against Zimbabwe in ODI series opener

Bouyed by a thumping win in the one-off Test match in Mirpur against the visitors, the Tigers are eyeing a similar outcome in the three-match series.



But the spotlight leading upto the match has been firmly fixed on skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as speculation surrounding his retirement gained traction after BCB President Nazmul Hassan declared that the Zimbabwe series would be his last as captain.



TEAMS



Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman



Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano