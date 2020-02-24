Mominul's ninth Test ton fires Tigers into the lead against Zimbabwe in Mirpur
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2020 11:18 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 11:25 AM BdST
Bangladesh batsman Mominul Haque has scored his ninth Test hundred against Zimbabwe in the one-off match in Mirpur.
The left-hander has now equalled Tamim Iqbal’s haul of nine Test centuries as Tigers look to build a commanding lead on the third day on Monday.
A 150-run fourth wicket stand between Mominul and middle-order stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim, who is nearing his seventh century in the longest format, has stretched Bangladesh's lead past 70.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Afif, Naim win maiden ODI call-ups as Bangladesh announce squad for Zimbabwe series
- Pakistan suspend Umar Akmal under anti-corruption code
- Mashrafe will lead Bangladesh in Zimbabwe ODIs if fit, BCB boss says
- Mushfiqur returns as Hasan, Yasir win maiden call-ups for Zimbabwe Test
- Bangladesh forming under-21 team to stop U19 World Cup winners from losing their way
- U19 cricketers return home to heroes’ welcome with Bangladesh’s first World Cup trophy
- Cricket: Five players sanctioned after under-19 World Cup final brawl
- Joy, Shahadat feature in ICC U19 World Cup best XI captained by Akbar
- Hamid, Hasina lead nation to congratulate World Cup-winning U19 team
- Bangladesh win their first World Cup, dethrone India to take U19 cricket crown
Most Read
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Trump tweets video of himself as fictional warrior ‘Bahubali’
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- HC orders BSMMU VC to provide update on treatment of Khaleda by Wednesday
- Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead
- Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years
- Grameenphone pays BTRC Tk 10 billion on court orders in audit dispute
- New coronavirus cases fall in China, but WHO concerned by global spread
- High Court set to hear Khaleda’s bail plea
- Concern over coronavirus spread grows as cases jump in South Korea, Italy and Iran