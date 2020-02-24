Home > Sport > Cricket

Mominul's ninth Test ton fires Tigers into the lead against Zimbabwe in Mirpur

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Feb 2020 11:18 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 11:25 AM BdST

Bangladesh batsman Mominul Haque has scored his ninth Test hundred against Zimbabwe in the one-off match in Mirpur.

The left-hander has now equalled Tamim Iqbal’s haul of nine Test centuries as Tigers look to build a commanding lead on the third day on Monday.

A 150-run fourth wicket stand between Mominul and middle-order stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim, who is nearing his seventh century in the longest format, has stretched Bangladesh's lead past 70.

