Bangladesh declare with 295-run lead over Zimbabwe after Mushfiqur's 203 in Mirpur
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2020 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 05:00 PM BdST
Bangladesh have declared their first innings with a lead of 295 runs against Zimbabwe after Mushfiqur Rahim smashed his third Test match double hundred in Mirpur.
Mushfiqur's 203 has made him Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in the longest format, surpassing left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal.
He stitched together a 200-run stand for the fourth wicket with captain Mominul Haque, who hit his ninth Test hundred, to put the Tigers in a commanding position in the one-off Test on Monday.
Bangladesh ended their innings at 560-6 with Najmul Hossain Shanto and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das also chipping in with half centuries.
Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, who picked up four scalps in the first innings, wreaked havoc again as he pegged Zimbabwe back with two wickets in successive deliveries at the start of their second innings.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mominul's ninth Test ton fires Tigers into the lead against Zimbabwe in Mirpur
- Afif, Naim win maiden ODI call-ups as Bangladesh announce squad for Zimbabwe series
- Pakistan suspend Umar Akmal under anti-corruption code
- Mashrafe will lead Bangladesh in Zimbabwe ODIs if fit, BCB boss says
- Mushfiqur returns as Hasan, Yasir win maiden call-ups for Zimbabwe Test
- Bangladesh forming under-21 team to stop U19 World Cup winners from losing their way
- U19 cricketers return home to heroes’ welcome with Bangladesh’s first World Cup trophy
- Cricket: Five players sanctioned after under-19 World Cup final brawl
- Joy, Shahadat feature in ICC U19 World Cup best XI captained by Akbar
- Hamid, Hasina lead nation to congratulate World Cup-winning U19 team
Most Read
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Grameenphone pays BTRC Tk 10 billion on court orders in audit dispute
- Trump tweets video of himself as fictional warrior ‘Bahubali’
- Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead
- Momen urges Malaysian minister to reopen labour market to Bangladeshis
- Concern over coronavirus spread grows as cases jump in South Korea, Italy and Iran
- PBI concludes actor Salman Shah killed himself two decades ago
- Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king
- Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years