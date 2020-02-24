Bangladesh declare with 295-run lead over Zimbabwe after Mushfiqur's 203 in Mirpur

Mushfiqur's 203 has made him Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in the longest format, surpassing left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal.

He stitched together a 200-run stand for the fourth wicket with captain Mominul Haque, who hit his ninth Test hundred, to put the Tigers in a commanding position in the one-off Test on Monday.

Bangladesh ended their innings at 560-6 with Najmul Hossain Shanto and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das also chipping in with half centuries.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, who picked up four scalps in the first innings, wreaked havoc again as he pegged Zimbabwe back with two wickets in successive deliveries at the start of their second innings.