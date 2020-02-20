Home > Sport > Cricket

Mashrafe will lead Bangladesh in Zimbabwe ODIs if fit, BCB boss says

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Feb 2020 01:18 AM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 01:18 AM BdST

Nazmul Hassan, the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board, has said Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the most successful One-Day International captain of Bangladesh, will continue in his role in the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe subject to his being fit, Nazmul Hassan has said.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board chief said on Wednesday that it may relax fitness test rules for the captain, who is exercising regularly in a bid to come back from injury.

Mashrafe has been suffering from a sore back since the World Cup last year. He could not play in the Sri Lanka tour immediately after the World Cup. He played the last Bangladesh Premier League carrying injuries and suffered more during the tournament.

“We do not have a player like Shakib [Al Hasan] in the squad. We do not have a substitute captain for Mashrafe either. There had not been a beep test, but Mashrafe now must pass it. It’s a fact that he may not pass it,” Nazmul said.

The BCB president said it may relax the beep test rules for Mashrafe considering his “undeniable” contribution to Bangladesh cricket and his leadership.

He left Mashrafe’s future plan in his own hands. Nazmul said Mashrafe will continue playing cricket as long as he wants to, but the board has to make a decision on his ODI captaincy.

“I guess Mashrafe is definitely playing in the Zimbabwe series. It will be different if he is not fit. So we are not going hard in the tests. But we must make a decision soon. We have to prepare our team and a captain at least two years before the next World Cup. There’s not been much of a problem. Everything will be clear within one and a half months. We are waiting until this series,” Nazmul said.

He refused to confirm whether it will be Mashrafe’s last series as skipper.

Bangladesh will play the three-match series against Zimbabwe on Mar 1, Mar 3 and Mar 6.

