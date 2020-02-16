Mushfiqur returns as Hasan, Yasir win maiden call-ups for Zimbabwe Test

Tigers’ stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim returns to the side after sitting out the Pakistan tour citing family reasons.

Pacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman have also been drafted back into the squad alongside off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Senior batsman Mahmudullah, however, has been rested for the one-off game as the selectors handed maiden call-ups to batsman Yasir Ali Chowdhury and seamer Hasan Mahmud.

The solitary Test match against Zimbabwe is set to get underway on Feb 22.

Bangladesh Squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali.