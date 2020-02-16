Mushfiqur returns as Hasan, Yasir win maiden call-ups for Zimbabwe Test
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2020 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 03:10 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a 16-strong squad for the upcoming lone Test match against Zimbabwe in Dhaka.
Tigers’ stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim returns to the side after sitting out the Pakistan tour citing family reasons.
Pacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman have also been drafted back into the squad alongside off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Senior batsman Mahmudullah, however, has been rested for the one-off game as the selectors handed maiden call-ups to batsman Yasir Ali Chowdhury and seamer Hasan Mahmud.
The solitary Test match against Zimbabwe is set to get underway on Feb 22.
Bangladesh Squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mushfiqur returns as Hasan, Yasir win maiden call-ups for Zimbabwe Test
- Bangladesh forming under-21 team to stop U19 World Cup winners from losing their way
- U19 cricketers return home to heroes’ welcome with Bangladesh’s first World Cup trophy
- Cricket: Five players sanctioned after under-19 World Cup final brawl
- Joy, Shahadat feature in ICC U19 World Cup best XI captained by Akbar
- Hamid, Hasina lead nation to congratulate World Cup-winning U19 team
- Bangladesh win their first World Cup, dethrone India to take U19 cricket crown
- China's coronavirus deaths surpass SARS as country plans halting return to work
- Naseem youngest to take Test hat-trick as Pakistan close on victory over Bangladesh
- U19 WC final: Avishek, Shoriful help Bangladesh restrict India to 177
Most Read
- Rezaul gets AL ticket to run for Chattogram mayor, Mohiuddin for Dhaka-10 MP
- Singapore confirms fifth Bangladeshi coronavirus patient from Bombardier construction site
- Chinese tourist in France dies of coronavirus, first fatality in Europe - minister
- Outgoing DSCC Mayor Khokon seeks AL's ticket in race for Taposh's seat
- Mismanagement, unchecked spending throw Al-Nahyan Trust into financial trouble
- New Chinese coronavirus cases show slight fall; Chinese tourist dies in France
- Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina
- Wandering ship becomes ‘best cruise ever’ despite coronavirus fears
- China’s leader, under fire, says he led coronavirus fight early on
- Police cordon off BNP headquarters ahead of march for Khaleda's release