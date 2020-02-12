Home > Sport > Cricket

U19 cricketers return home to heroes’ welcome with Bangladesh’s first World Cup trophy

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Feb 2020 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 07:55 PM BdST

The under-19 cricket team have brought home Bangladesh’s first World Cup trophy with cheering crowds of overjoyed fans waiting for them at the Dhaka airport and stadium.

They headed to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur for a gala reception directly after being showered with floral praise at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.  

Akbar Ali and Co left Bangladesh quietly on Jan 3, but the scenario was different on Wednesday afternoon when the flight carrying them reached Dhaka as hundreds of enthusiastic fans thronged the airport.

The Mirpur stadium, home of Bangladesh’s cricket, has been decorated for the warm reception. They young cricketers are scheduled to join a dinner to be hosted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board after a news conference there.

They dethroned defending champions India to claim the title with a three-wicket victory in a nervy final match in South Africa’s Potchefstroom on Feb 9.

