Joy, Shahadat feature in ICC U19 World Cup best XI captained by Akbar

  Sports Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Feb 2020 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2020 01:36 AM BdST

Three members of Bangladesh's World Cup-winning under19 team -- Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain and Akbar Ali -- have made the ICC's team of the tournament after a thrilling three weeks of competition in South Africa.

Bangladesh clinched their maiden World Cup title with a nervy three-wicket victory over defending champions India in the rain-affected final in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Announced on Monday, the official team of the tournament features representatives from six sides and is skippered by the Tigers captain Akbar, with the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Nyeem Young and Player of the Tournament Yashasvi Jaiswal all included.

An adjudication panel of five selected both the team and player of the tournament, with commentators Ian Bishop, Rohan Gavaskar and Natalie Germanos joined by ESPN Cricinfo correspondent Sreshth Shah and ICC representative Mary Godbeer.

The first representative from the winning side, Mahmudal Hasan Joy scored 184 runs at an average of 46 as he proved to be a vital cog in the Tigers’ line-up.

But it was one innings in particular that sealed his place in this side, as a clutch century in Bangladesh’s Super League semi-final triumph over New Zealand helped to pave the way to glory, according to the ICC.

Joy’s teammate Shahadat Hossain boasted a tournament-ending average of 131 to rival only Jaiswal’s with three not-outs in his six innings.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Akbar propelled his nation to a maiden title with an epic unconquered knock of 43 off 77 in the final.

He skippered with aplomb from behind the stumps, showing deftness with the gloves to dismiss six batsmen throughout the tournament.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup team of the tournament (in batting order):

Yashasvi Jaiswal – India
Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan
Ravindu Rasantha – Sri Lanka
Mahmudul Hasan Joy – Bangladesh
Shahadat Hossain – Bangladesh
Nyeem Young – West Indies
Akbar Ali – Bangladesh (WK, Captain)
Shafiqullah Ghafari – Afghanistan
Ravi Bishnoi – India
Kartik Tyagi – India
Jayden Seales – West Indies      
12th man: Akil Kumar – Canada

Mohammad Akbar Ali of Bangladesh pictured during the Winning Captain's Photocall at the JB Marks Oval on February 10, 2020 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Photo courtesy of ICC.

