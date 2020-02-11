Joy, Shahadat feature in ICC U19 World Cup best XI captained by Akbar
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2020 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2020 01:36 AM BdST
Three members of Bangladesh's World Cup-winning under19 team -- Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain and Akbar Ali -- have made the ICC's team of the tournament after a thrilling three weeks of competition in South Africa.
Bangladesh clinched their maiden World Cup title with a nervy three-wicket victory over defending champions India in the rain-affected final in Potchefstroom on Sunday.
Announced on Monday, the official team of the tournament features representatives from six sides and is skippered by the Tigers captain Akbar, with the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Nyeem Young and Player of the Tournament Yashasvi Jaiswal all included.
An adjudication panel of five selected both the team and player of the tournament, with commentators Ian Bishop, Rohan Gavaskar and Natalie Germanos joined by ESPN Cricinfo correspondent Sreshth Shah and ICC representative Mary Godbeer.
The first representative from the winning side, Mahmudal Hasan Joy scored 184 runs at an average of 46 as he proved to be a vital cog in the Tigers’ line-up.
But it was one innings in particular that sealed his place in this side, as a clutch century in Bangladesh’s Super League semi-final triumph over New Zealand helped to pave the way to glory, according to the ICC.
Joy’s teammate Shahadat Hossain boasted a tournament-ending average of 131 to rival only Jaiswal’s with three not-outs in his six innings.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Akbar propelled his nation to a maiden title with an epic unconquered knock of 43 off 77 in the final.
He skippered with aplomb from behind the stumps, showing deftness with the gloves to dismiss six batsmen throughout the tournament.
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup team of the tournament (in batting order):
Yashasvi Jaiswal – India
Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan
Ravindu Rasantha – Sri Lanka
Mahmudul Hasan Joy – Bangladesh
Shahadat Hossain – Bangladesh
Nyeem Young – West Indies
Akbar Ali – Bangladesh (WK, Captain)
Shafiqullah Ghafari – Afghanistan
Ravi Bishnoi – India
Kartik Tyagi – India
Jayden Seales – West Indies
12th man: Akil Kumar – Canada
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Joy, Shahadat feature in ICC U19 World Cup best XI captained by Akbar
- Hamid, Hasina lead nation to congratulate World Cup-winning U19 team
- Bangladesh win their first World Cup, dethrone India to take U19 cricket crown
- China's coronavirus deaths surpass SARS as country plans halting return to work
- Naseem youngest to take Test hat-trick as Pakistan close on victory over Bangladesh
- U19 WC final: Avishek, Shoriful help Bangladesh restrict India to 177
- Bangladesh bowl first against India in U19 World Cup final
- Babar, Shan hundreds put Pakistan in box seat in Rawalpindi
- Bangladesh 233 all out in Rawalpindi after Afridi claims four
- Bangladesh bat first against Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test
Most Read
- Bangladesh win their first World Cup, dethrone India to take U19 cricket crown
- Two teenage girls raped in Dhaka
- Migrant worker in Singapore is first Bangladeshi coronavirus patient
- HC declares gambling illegal in Bangladesh
- Hamid, Hasina lead nation to congratulate World Cup-winning U19 team
- Coronavirus epidemic reaches bleak milestone, exceeding SARS toll
- China returnee to be transferred to Dhaka hospital from Rangpur
- Govt raises salary of primary school assistant teachers
- China's coronavirus deaths surpass SARS as country plans halting return to work
- ACC probes ‘extortion’ allegation against transport leader Enayet