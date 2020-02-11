Cricket: Five players sanctioned after under-19 World Cup final brawl
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Feb 2020 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2020 11:47 AM BdST
Five players have been sanctioned for brawling in the immediate aftermath of Bangladesh's victory over India in the under-19 World Cup final in South Africa at the weekend, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.
Bangladesh claimed the title for the first time with victory by three wickets over India at Potchefstroom on Sunday but an ugly brawl broke out after Rakibul Hasan hit the winning runs and his team mates ran on to the field to celebrate.
Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan of Bangladesh and Indians Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were all charged with breaches of the ICC code of conduct and handed international suspensions of between four and 10 matches.
"The match was hard fought ... but the elation and disappointment experienced by some players after the game spilled over into unedifying scenes that have no place in our sport," said the ICC's Geoff Allardice.
"Respect is at the very heart of the spirit of cricket, and players are expected to show self-discipline, congratulate the opposition on their successes and enjoy the success of their own team."
Indian spinner Bishnoi, who was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17, was handed a further sanction of two demerit points for giving Bangladesh batsman Avishek Das a send-off during the rain-disrupted final.
