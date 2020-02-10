Hamid, Hasina lead nation to congratulate World Cup-winning U19 team
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2020 02:50 AM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2020 02:56 AM BdST
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have led the nation in congratulating the under-19 cricketers on winning Bangladesh the first World Cup at any level.
In a message, Hamid greeted the players, coaching staff and team management.
He hoped the young Tigers will bring greater glory to the nation in the future.
He also hoped the victory will play a positive role in improving Bangladesh’s cricket.
Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win the crown in a nervy chase in South Africa on Sunday.
Hasina also greeted the team. “We will have to keep up this professional mindset to move forward in the future,” she said.
Many Bangladeshis took to the streets in Dhaka to celebrate the victory. They also sent social media into a meltdown with posts congratulating the heroes.
Current and former cricketers also congratulated the young Tigers.
“Heartiest congratulations to the Bangladesh U19 team for winning the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020. You made the whole country proud,” opener Tamim Iqbal wrote on Twitter with hashtags #BANvIND and #U19CWCFinal.
“Congratulations Bangladesh. Specially Avishek Das from my city, Rakibul, Shoriful, Emon, and all the players and coaching staff,” Mashrafe Bin Mortaza wrote on Facebook.
“Just learn how to control the emotion,” the One-Day International squad skipper advised Akbar Ali, the captain and hero of the final match, calling him “U beauty”.
“Long Long way to go boys. Wish u guys bring lot more in future. Enjoy this moment. Cheers MR. CAPTAIN AKBOR. Congrats-BANGLADESH!” he added.
“Wonderful moment for @BCBtigers thoroughly deserved this victory. #WorldCup #CWCU19 #FutureStars,” tweeted Tom Moody, a former Australian cricketer who now works as a coach and commentator.
Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop tweeted a video of the Bangladesh U19 team celebrating the victory. “So happy for these youngsters. I hope there are many future stars amongst them @BCBtigers,” he wrote.
He also retweeted Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle’s post: “This is a huge moment for Bangladesh cricket. And on the evidence of today's match, very well deserved. #U19CWCFinal”
