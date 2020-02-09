Home > Sport > Cricket

U19 WC final: Avishek, Shoriful help Bangladesh restrict India to 177

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Feb 2020 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 07:01 PM BdST

Bangladesh have restricted India to a modest total of 177 on the heels of a clinical bowling performance in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at Potchefstroom in South Africa.
After winning the toss and opting to bowl on Sunday, the Bangladeshi seamers showed great discipline and fire to push India on the backfoot from the start.

Avishek Das was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, picking up three wickets for 40 while Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib finished with two wickets apiece.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal topscored with 88 for India in an otherwise lacklustre batting performance for the defending champions.

