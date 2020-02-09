U19 WC final: Avishek, Shoriful help Bangladesh restrict India to 177
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2020 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 07:01 PM BdST
Bangladesh have restricted India to a modest total of 177 on the heels of a clinical bowling performance in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at Potchefstroom in South Africa.
Related Stories
After winning the toss and opting to bowl on Sunday, the Bangladeshi seamers showed great discipline and fire to push India on the backfoot from the start.
Avishek Das was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, picking up three wickets for 40 while Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib finished with two wickets apiece.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal topscored with 88 for India in an otherwise lacklustre batting performance for the defending champions.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- U19 WC final: Avishek, Shoriful help Bangladesh restrict India to 177
- Bangladesh bowl first against India in U19 World Cup final
- Babar, Shan hundreds put Pakistan in box seat in Rawalpindi
- Bangladesh 233 all out in Rawalpindi after Afridi claims four
- Bangladesh bat first against Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test
- Joy century fires Bangladesh to their first U19 World Cup final with win over New Zealand
- Tigers arrive in Pakistan after 16 years for Rawalpindi Test
- 'Hungry' Morgan sets sights on T20 World Cup success for England
- Tamim becomes second Bangladeshi triple centurion in first class cricket
- Sharma's sixes help India beat NZ in third T20 to clinch series
Most Read
- Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand's northeast
- New report on 138 coronavirus cases reveals disturbing details
- Bangladesh scraps plans to evacuate 171 nationals from locked-down Chinese cities
- China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Taliban militant flees prison, claiming deal with Pakistani security forces
- Bangladesh to screen all inbound travellers amid coronavirus scare
- Govt plans to float shares of 4 state-owned banks by September: finance minister
- BNP sets freedom for Khaleda through protests as ‘only job’
- Thai soldier's killing spree left 26 dead, 57 wounded: PM
- Bagerhat crab farmers left in the lurch as China bans imports amid coronavirus scare