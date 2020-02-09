Bangladesh bowl first against India in U19 World Cup final
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2020 02:20 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 02:20 PM BdST
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first against defending champions India in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup final at Potchefstroom in South Africa.
They have made one change to the line-up after the semi-final victory over New Zealand with allrounder Avishek Das replacing left-arm spinner Hasan Murad.
Bangladesh are pursuing their first ICC title at any level but they face a stiff opposition in India, who are eyeing their fifth Under-19 World Cup triumph.
The weather, however, has been a concern and rains are likely to disrupt play later in the afternoon.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (capt, wk), Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Avishek Das
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Priyam Garg (capt), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Aakash Singh
