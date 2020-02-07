Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh bat first against Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Feb 2020 10:59 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2020 11:32 AM BdST

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the opening Test match of the series in Rawalpindi.

The Tigers, who are playing their first Test in Pakistan since 2003, are looking to bounce back from a crushing 2-0 defeat to India in their last series.

But the visitors, without talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, face a tall order against strong Pakistani pace attack propped up by the leg spin of Yasir Shah.

The Tigers are pinning their hopes on Tamim Iqbal, who became only the second Bangladeshi batsman to score a triple hundred in first class cricket earlier this month, along with Mahmudullah and captain Mominul Haque, who is set to bat at No. 4 in Mushfiqur’s absence.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tigers bat first

Bangladesh in U19 WC final

Tigers reach Pakistan for Rawalpindi Test

ICC Cricket World Cup - England Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters

Morgan sets sights on T20 WC success

Tamim hits historic triple century

Photo: ICC

India beat NZ to clinch T20 series

South Africa v England - Fourth Test - Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 27, 2020 England's Joe Root poses for a photograph as he celebrates with the Basil D'Oliveira trophy after winning the test and series REUTERS

England beat South Africa by 191 runs

Tigers lose series

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.