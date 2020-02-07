Bangladesh bat first against Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test
Published: 07 Feb 2020 10:59 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2020 11:32 AM BdST
Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the opening Test match of the series in Rawalpindi.
The Tigers, who are playing their first Test in Pakistan since 2003, are looking to bounce back from a crushing 2-0 defeat to India in their last series.
But the visitors, without talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, face a tall order against strong Pakistani pace attack propped up by the leg spin of Yasir Shah.
The Tigers are pinning their hopes on Tamim Iqbal, who became only the second Bangladeshi batsman to score a triple hundred in first class cricket earlier this month, along with Mahmudullah and captain Mominul Haque, who is set to bat at No. 4 in Mushfiqur’s absence.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
