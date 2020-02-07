Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh 233 all out in Rawalpindi after Afridi claims four

Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi claimed 4-53 as the hosts bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on day one of the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Bangladesh lost all five Test matches in 2019 and went into bat on a green-tinged surface, they got off to a terrible start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The first 10 deliveries yielded only three runs and cost both their openers, including Saif Hassan who made a duck on his Test debut.

Captain Mominul Haq (30) struggled against Pakistan's short-ball barrage but he and Najmul Hossain (44) somewhat arrested the slide but were separated just when the partnership was blooming.

With the tourists reeling on 107-5, Mohammad Mithun (63) forged brief partnerships with Liton Das (33) and Taijul Islam (24) to take Bangladesh past the 200-mark which had looked improbable at one stage.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali made good use of the review system, challenging original not-out decisions to get rid of opener Tamim Iqbal and top-scorer Mithun.

Mithun's gutsy half-century included seven boundaries and a six and he left the field shaking his head after being adjudged caught behind to Naseem Shah.

Bangladesh managed to foil leg-spinner Yasir Shah but left-arm spinner Harris Sohail claimed two wickets.

The second Test of the split series will be played in Karachi from April 5.

