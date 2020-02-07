Bangladesh 233 all out in Rawalpindi after Afridi claims four
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Feb 2020 10:20 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2020 10:20 PM BdST
Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi claimed 4-53 as the hosts bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on day one of the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.
Bangladesh lost all five Test matches in 2019 and went into bat on a green-tinged surface, they got off to a terrible start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The first 10 deliveries yielded only three runs and cost both their openers, including Saif Hassan who made a duck on his Test debut.
Captain Mominul Haq (30) struggled against Pakistan's short-ball barrage but he and Najmul Hossain (44) somewhat arrested the slide but were separated just when the partnership was blooming.
With the tourists reeling on 107-5, Mohammad Mithun (63) forged brief partnerships with Liton Das (33) and Taijul Islam (24) to take Bangladesh past the 200-mark which had looked improbable at one stage.
Pakistan captain Azhar Ali made good use of the review system, challenging original not-out decisions to get rid of opener Tamim Iqbal and top-scorer Mithun.
Mithun's gutsy half-century included seven boundaries and a six and he left the field shaking his head after being adjudged caught behind to Naseem Shah.
Bangladesh managed to foil leg-spinner Yasir Shah but left-arm spinner Harris Sohail claimed two wickets.
The second Test of the split series will be played in Karachi from April 5.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh bat first against Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test
- Joy century fires Bangladesh to their first U19 World Cup final with win over New Zealand
- Tigers arrive in Pakistan after 16 years for Rawalpindi Test
- 'Hungry' Morgan sets sights on T20 World Cup success for England
- Tamim becomes second Bangladeshi triple centurion in first class cricket
- Sharma's sixes help India beat NZ in third T20 to clinch series
- England beat South Africa by 191 runs to take Test series 3-1
- Bangladesh lose second T20 as Babar, Hafeez help Pakistan win home series
- Bangladesh post 136 against Pakistan after Tamim's 65
- Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan in second T20
Most Read
- Chinese doctor, silenced after warning of outbreak, dies from coronavirus
- Joy century fires Bangladesh to their first U19 World Cup final with win over New Zealand
- Why the new coronavirus (mostly) spares children
- ‘Wartime conditions’: China plans tougher steps in locked-down Wuhan
- Members of One Taka Meal share their story with Radwan Mujib Siddiq
- Scientists question work suggesting pangolin coronavirus link
- ACC sending team to Singapore to retrieve smuggled money
- Trump exults over acquittal at White House, prayer breakfast
- 11 China returnees test negative for coronavirus, says IEDCR
- China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store