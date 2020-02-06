Joy century fires Bangladesh to their first U19 World Cup final with win over New Zealand
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2020 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 09:44 PM BdST
A swashbuckling century by Mahmudul Hasan Joy has propelled Bangladesh to their first ICC Under-19 World Cup final with a commanding six-wicket win over New Zealand.
Bangladesh comfortably overhauled the target of 212 for victory with 35 balls remaining at Potchefstroom in South Africa on Thursday.
Joy was out just after scoring the hundred when Bangladesh were 11 runs shy of the victory.
Shamim Hossain in the next over sealed the win hitting a four after Shahadat Hossain (40 off 51) had levelled the score.
Besides Shahadat, Joy also partnered with Towhidul Hridoy (40 off 47) in his 127-ball innings with 13 boundaries.
