Home > Sport > Cricket

Joy century fires Bangladesh to their first U19 World Cup final with win over New Zealand

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Feb 2020 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 09:44 PM BdST

A swashbuckling century by Mahmudul Hasan Joy has propelled Bangladesh to their first ICC Under-19 World Cup final with a commanding six-wicket win over New Zealand.

Bangladesh comfortably overhauled the target of 212 for victory with 35 balls remaining at Potchefstroom in South Africa on Thursday.

Joy was out just after scoring the hundred when Bangladesh were 11 runs shy of the victory.

Shamim Hossain in the next over sealed the win hitting a four after Shahadat Hossain (40 off 51) had levelled the score.

Besides Shahadat, Joy also partnered with Towhidul Hridoy (40 off 47) in his 127-ball innings with 13 boundaries.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tigers reach Pakistan for Rawalpindi Test

ICC Cricket World Cup - England Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters

Morgan sets sights on T20 WC success

Tamim hits historic triple century

Photo: ICC

India beat NZ to clinch T20 series

South Africa v England - Fourth Test - Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 27, 2020 England's Joe Root poses for a photograph as he celebrates with the Basil D'Oliveira trophy after winning the test and series REUTERS

England beat South Africa by 191 runs

Tigers lose series

Bangladesh reach Pakistan for T20s

Photo: ICC

Rakibul hat-trick hero in U19 World Cup

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.