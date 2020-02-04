'Hungry' Morgan sets sights on T20 World Cup success for England
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Feb 2020 01:50 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 01:50 AM BdST
England captain Eoin Morgan says the hunger to lift trophies has not diminished in the wake of the his side's 2019 World Cup triumph and has his eyes set on more silverware in the shortest form of the game in the coming years.
Morgan will lead England against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday in their first one-day international since they claimed the World Cup in dramatic fashion at Lord's in July, and he said the aim now is to make sure that was not a one-off success.
The tourists have rested Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for the three match series against South Africa, two of their most potent weapons, but it is all part of the overall plan.
"Before the next (50-over) World Cup we have two T20 World Cups that we are eyeing, so this series against South Africa will allow us to build a broader squad so that in three or four years' time we have a substantial group to select from, just like we did before this past World Cup," Morgan told reporters on Monday.
The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia in October-November, with the next edition set for a year later in India.
"The next three World Cups will be the same, stick to the process by which we are trying to get better the whole time, and that includes younger guys coming through to test older guys who hold the positions at the moment," he added.
Morgan, 33, said he hopes to play in both T20 global finals, but concedes helping England defend their 50-over title in 2023 is less certain.
"I haven't looked that far ahead. I'm looking at the next two T20 World Cups and I feel I have enough to say I hope to be here for both," he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 'Hungry' Morgan sets sights on T20 World Cup success for England
- Tamim becomes second Bangladeshi triple centurion in first class cricket
- Sharma's sixes help India beat NZ in third T20 to clinch series
- England beat South Africa by 191 runs to take Test series 3-1
- Bangladesh lose second T20 as Babar, Hafeez help Pakistan win home series
- Bangladesh post 136 against Pakistan after Tamim's 65
- Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan in second T20
- Malik's 58 guides Pakistan to victory against Bangladesh in first T20
- Bangladesh post 141 against Pakistan in first T20
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st T20 against Pakistan
Most Read
- In China coronavirus clouds, there may be a silver lining for Bangladesh exports
- BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
- Dhaka mayors-elect Atiqul, Taposh likely to wait for over three months to take charge
- Bangladeshi describes her lonely fight to prevent coronavirus in Wuhan
- Tamim becomes second Bangladeshi triple centurion in first class cricket
- Explosion near Madhu’s Canteen at DU
- Wuhan coronavirus looks increasingly like a pandemic, experts say
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- SSC exams begin; over 2m expected to attend
- Biman pilots, who flew to Wuhan, barred entry into other countries