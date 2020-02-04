Home > Sport > Cricket

'Hungry' Morgan sets sights on T20 World Cup success for England

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Feb 2020 01:50 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 01:50 AM BdST

England captain Eoin Morgan says the hunger to lift trophies has not diminished in the wake of the his side's 2019 World Cup triumph and has his eyes set on more silverware in the shortest form of the game in the coming years.

Morgan will lead England against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday in their first one-day international since they claimed the World Cup in dramatic fashion at Lord's in July, and he said the aim now is to make sure that was not a one-off success.

The tourists have rested Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for the three match series against South Africa, two of their most potent weapons, but it is all part of the overall plan.

"Before the next (50-over) World Cup we have two T20 World Cups that we are eyeing, so this series against South Africa will allow us to build a broader squad so that in three or four years' time we have a substantial group to select from, just like we did before this past World Cup," Morgan told reporters on Monday.

The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia in October-November, with the next edition set for a year later in India.

"The next three World Cups will be the same, stick to the process by which we are trying to get better the whole time, and that includes younger guys coming through to test older guys who hold the positions at the moment," he added.

Morgan, 33, said he hopes to play in both T20 global finals, but concedes helping England defend their 50-over title in 2023 is less certain.

"I haven't looked that far ahead. I'm looking at the next two T20 World Cups and I feel I have enough to say I hope to be here for both," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

ICC Cricket World Cup - England Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters

Morgan sets sights on T20 WC success

Tamim hits historic triple century

Photo: ICC

India beat NZ to clinch T20 series

South Africa v England - Fourth Test - Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 27, 2020 England's Joe Root poses for a photograph as he celebrates with the Basil D'Oliveira trophy after winning the test and series REUTERS

England beat South Africa by 191 runs

Tigers lose series

Bangladesh reach Pakistan for T20s

Photo: ICC

Rakibul hat-trick hero in U19 World Cup

West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson during nets Mandatory. Reuters

Bangladesh appoint Gibson as bowling coach

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.