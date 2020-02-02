Tamim becomes second Bangladeshi triple centurion in first class cricket

The left-handed opener reached the milestone while batting for East Zone against Central Zone in a Bangladesh Cricket League match in Dhaka's Mirpur on Sunday.

Tamim, Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in international cricket, struck 40 boundaries on his way to the landmark as his team stretched their lead past 300 runs on the third day of the match.

Raqibul Hasan, the first Bangladeshi triple centurion, who scored 313 in 2007, was also on the field for the opposition when Tamim reached the figure.