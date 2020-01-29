Sharma's sixes help India beat NZ in third T20 to clinch series
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jan 2020 09:37 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 09:37 PM BdST
Rohit Sharma belted two sixes off the final two deliveries of a Super Over to give India victory in the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday and clinch the series with two games to spare.
Sharma finished on 15 not out after he hit two sixes off Tim Southee to lead India to 20-0 after New Zealand scored 17-0 in their over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, with Kane Williamson scoring 11, while Martin Guptill finished on five.
New Zealand captain Williamson had almost single-handedly led his side to a win in the regulation 20 overs when he blasted 95 from 48 balls but was dismissed by Mohammed Shami with three balls remaining and two runs needed for victory.
Shami, however, conceded just one run through a bye on the penultimate ball then bowled Ross Taylor on the final delivery to leave New Zealand on 179-6.
India, who scored 179-5 in their innings, won the first two games of the five-match series in Auckland at the weekend.
Photo: ICC
Rahul was dismissed on the final ball of the ninth over but at 89-1 with 11 overs remaining the tourists were still well placed to score over 200 before New Zealand clamped down in the second half of the innings.
Hamish Bennett, who got clubbed for three sixes and two fours by Rohit in the sixth over, dismissed the Indian opener in the 11th then two balls later got rid of Shivam Dube and the torrent of runs slowed.
The fourth game is in Wellington on Friday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sharma's sixes help India beat NZ in third T20 to clinch series
- England beat South Africa by 191 runs to take Test series 3-1
- Bangladesh lose second T20 as Babar, Hafeez help Pakistan win home series
- Bangladesh post 136 against Pakistan after Tamim's 65
- Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan in second T20
- Malik's 58 guides Pakistan to victory against Bangladesh in first T20
- Bangladesh post 141 against Pakistan in first T20
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st T20 against Pakistan
- Bangladesh reach Pakistan for T20s amid ‘no security worries’
- Bangladesh appoint West Indian Gibson as bowling coach
Most Read
- Australia scientists claim first re-creation of coronavirus outside China
- 'Slap of the century': Palestinians reject Trump Mideast plan
- 35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge project under observation amid coronavirus scare
- China virus toll passes 130 as US weighs flight ban
- Dhaka University expels 63 students for admission through fraud, test cheating
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Ex-Aarong salesman arrested over sex abuse with trial room video
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- Trump leaps into Middle East fray with plan that favours Israel and angers Palestinians
- China sure of slaying ‘devil’ virus, Hong Kong to cut links