Bangladesh post 136 against Pakistan after Tamim's 65

Opener Tamim Iqbal was the only bright spot for the Tigers in another below-par batting performance as he smashed 65 off 53 for the visitors on Saturday.

The only other batsmen to hit double-figure runs for Bangladesh were Afif Hossain (21 off 20) and skipper Mahmudullah, who scored a run-a-ball 12.

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 2 for 20 in his four overs.

The Tigers came into the crucial encounter on the back of a hard-fought five-wicket loss in the series opener.