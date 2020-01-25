Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh post 136 against Pakistan after Tamim's 65

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jan 2020 04:59 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 04:59 PM BdST

Bangladesh are staring at defeat in the T20 series against Pakistan after setting the hosts a target of just 136 in the second and decisive match in Lahore.

Opener Tamim Iqbal was the only bright spot for the Tigers in another below-par batting performance as he smashed 65 off 53 for the visitors on Saturday.

The only other batsmen to hit double-figure runs for Bangladesh were Afif Hossain (21 off 20) and skipper Mahmudullah, who scored a run-a-ball 12.

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 2 for 20 in his four overs.

The Tigers came into the crucial encounter on the back of a hard-fought five-wicket loss in the series opener.   

