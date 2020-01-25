Bangladesh post 136 against Pakistan after Tamim's 65
Bangladesh are staring at defeat in the T20 series against Pakistan after setting the hosts a target of just 136 in the second and decisive match in Lahore.
Opener Tamim Iqbal was the only bright spot for the Tigers in another below-par batting performance as he smashed 65 off 53 for the visitors on Saturday.
The only other batsmen to hit double-figure runs for Bangladesh were Afif Hossain (21 off 20) and skipper Mahmudullah, who scored a run-a-ball 12.
Pacer Mohammad Hasnain was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 2 for 20 in his four overs.
The Tigers came into the crucial encounter on the back of a hard-fought five-wicket loss in the series opener.
