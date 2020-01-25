Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan in second T20

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jan 2020 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 02:50 PM BdST

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the second T20 in Lahore.

The Tigers are looking to bounce back and level the series up with a win on Saturday after suffering a hard fought defeat in the opener.

Bangladesh have made one change to their line-up as Mahedi Hasan comes in for Mohammad Mithun. The hosts meanwhile have named an unchanged team.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Photo via Pakistan Cricket

Tigers post 141

Tigers bat first

Bangladesh reach Pakistan for T20s

Photo: ICC

Rakibul hat-trick hero in U19 World Cup

West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson during nets Mandatory. Reuters

Bangladesh appoint Gibson as bowling coach

photo via BCCI

India clinch ODI series against Australia

Bangladesh name squad for Pakistan T20s

Rajshahi clinch Bangabandhu BPL

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.