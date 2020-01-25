Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan in second T20
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the second T20 in Lahore.
The Tigers are looking to bounce back and level the series up with a win on Saturday after suffering a hard fought defeat in the opener.
Bangladesh have made one change to their line-up as Mahedi Hasan comes in for Mohammad Mithun. The hosts meanwhile have named an unchanged team.
Teams:
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain
Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
