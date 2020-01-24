Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st T20 against Pakistan
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2020 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 02:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of T20 series against Pakistan in Lahore.
Captain Mahmudullah is hoping to lead his side to a series win away to a strong Pakistan outfit in the shortest format of the game.
But a few key players are missing for the visitors who finally agreed to tour Pakistan in three phases after several rounds of talks due to security concerns.
Teams:
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Liton Das(w), Mahmudullah(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain
Pakistan (Playing XI): Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st T20 against Pakistan
- Bangladesh reach Pakistan for T20s amid ‘no security worries’
- Bangladesh appoint West Indian Gibson as bowling coach
- Rakibul claims hat-trick as Bangladesh crush Scotland in U19 World Cup
- Rohit hundred trumps Smith, India win series
- Hasan Mahmud wins maiden call-up as Bangladesh announce T20 squad for Pakistan tour
- Rajshahi beat Khulna by 21 runs to clinch Bangabandhu BPL
- Domingo wants Bangladesh to follow India template in Tests
- Stokes named World Player of the Year, Cummins takes Test honours
- Bangladesh agree to visit Pakistan for three T20s, one ODI, two Tests: PCB
Most Read
- World Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from acts of genocide
- Intel appoints Bangladeshi-American Dr Omar Ishrak as board chairman
- E-passport era begins in Bangladesh
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- Bangla Academy names 10 winners of 2019 literature awards
- UGC introduces combined entrance tests at public universities
- Saudi Arabia denies case of coronavirus infection
- Bangladesh makes ‘insignificant’ gains on Transparency’s Corruption Perceptions Index
- More vegetables, doctor's visits for Shanghai elderly looking to beat virus
- Justice Shamsuddin files complaint against Tabith over ‘Singapore firm’