Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st T20 against Pakistan

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2020 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 02:46 PM BdST

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of T20 series against Pakistan in Lahore.

Captain Mahmudullah is hoping to lead his side to a series win away to a strong Pakistan outfit in the shortest format of the game.

But a few key players are missing for the visitors who finally agreed to tour Pakistan in three phases after several rounds of talks due to security concerns.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Liton Das(w), Mahmudullah(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

Pakistan (Playing XI): Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

