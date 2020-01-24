Bangladesh post 141 against Pakistan in first T20
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2020 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 04:48 PM BdST
Bangladesh have set Pakistan a target of 142 on the heels of Mohammad Naim's 43 in the T20 series opener in Lahore on Friday.
Opting to bat first, the Tigers got off to a bright start with openers Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Naim stitching together a half century stand.
Tamim marked his return to the side after a brief hiatus from international cricket, with a brisk 34-ball 39 (including four boundaries and a six) before being run out with the score at 71 after 11 overs.
But the innings never gathered any momentum after the opening stand as the Tigers eventually ambled to a meagre total after a later cameo from captain Mahmudullah (19 off 14).
Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts grabbing a wicket and conceding 23 runs in his quota of fours while Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan finishing with a wicket each.
