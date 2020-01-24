Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh post 141 against Pakistan in first T20

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2020 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 04:48 PM BdST

Bangladesh have set Pakistan a target of 142 on the heels of Mohammad Naim's 43 in the T20 series opener in Lahore on Friday.

Opting to bat first, the Tigers got off to a bright start with openers Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Naim stitching together a half century stand.

Tamim marked his return to the side after a brief hiatus from international cricket, with a brisk 34-ball 39 (including four boundaries and a six) before being run out with the score at 71 after 11 overs.

But the innings never gathered any momentum after the opening stand as the Tigers eventually ambled to a meagre total after a later cameo from captain Mahmudullah (19 off 14).

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts grabbing a wicket and conceding 23 runs in his quota of fours while Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan finishing with a wicket each.

