Rakibul claims hat-trick as Bangladesh crush Scotland in U19 World Cup

  Sports Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jan 2020 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 09:06 PM BdST

Rakibul Hasan has helped Bangladesh thrash Scotland by seven wickets with a hat-trick of dismissals in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh reached the target in 16.3 overs losing only three wickets after bundling Scotland out for 89 in 30.3 overs at Potchefstroom in South Africa on Tuesday to go top of Group C.

Opting to bat first, Scotland struggled against Bangladeshi bowling attack losing four of their top batsmen inside 21 runs.

The initial damage was done by the pace duo of Tanzim Hasan and Shariful Islam, who took two wickets each before Rakibul clinched the hat-trick in his fourth over.

He started the destructive spell dismissing K Sajjad in the third delivery of the 24th over.

The left-arm spinner claimed the wickets of L Robertson and C Peet in the next deliveries to become the second Bangladeshi bowler to achieve a hat-trick in U-19 World Cup. It is the third hat-trick for Bangladesh in under-19 men’s cricket.

Rakibul wrapped up the Scotland innings dismissing Jamie Cairns and taking his wicket tally to four.

Pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi got the first hat-trick for Bangladesh against Ireland at Napier in the 2010 U-19 World Cup.

Leg spinner Zubayer Hossain earned his hat-trick at Guyana against the West Indies in 2013.

