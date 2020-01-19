Rohit hundred trumps Smith, India win series
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2020 11:05 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 11:05 PM BdST
Rohit Sharma smashed a scintillating century and Virat Kohli starred in another successful chase as India beat Australia by seven wickets in the final one-dayer on Sunday to complete a 2-1 series victory.
Steve Smith's first ODI hundred in three years had propelled Australia to 286-9, although the tourists at one stage looked set for a 300-plus total at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Rohit's 119 laid the foundation for India's chase and Kohli made 89 as three premier batsmen of their era shone in a mouthwatering contest.
Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat but the touring side did not get the strong start they expected from their openers.
David Warner fell cheaply and Finch ran himself out after an almighty mix-up with Smith as both finished up at the same end.
Smith redeemed himself with a typically fluent knock, adding 127 runs with the in-form Marnus Labuschagne (54), before wickets started tumbling at the other end.
Kohli took a stunning one-handed catch to send back Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc, promoted in the order as a pinch-hitter, fell in the same Ravindra Jadeja over.
Smith could not be denied his ninth ODI century, however, and the prolific Australian made a run-a-ball 131 before holing out in the deep.
Jasprit Bumrah bowled with characteristic parsimony and Mohammed Shami (4-63) produced a string of yorkers to hurt Australia who lost their last five wickets for 51 runs.
India suffered a blow before beginning their chase with opener Shikhar Dhawan hobbling off after hurting his shoulder while fielding.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasan Mahmud wins maiden call-up as Bangladesh announce T20 squad for Pakistan tour
- Rajshahi beat Khulna by 21 runs to clinch Bangabandhu BPL
- Domingo wants Bangladesh to follow India template in Tests
- Stokes named World Player of the Year, Cummins takes Test honours
- Bangladesh agree to visit Pakistan for three T20s, one ODI, two Tests: PCB
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match
- Shanto’s T20 century for Khulna outshines Dhaka’s 205 in BPL
- Kohli aces another chase as India thrash Sri Lanka in Indore
- West Indian cricketing giants Clive Lloyd, Gordon Greenidge knighted by British Queen
- England's World Cup winning cricketers named in New Year Honours list
Most Read
- SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote
- EC bows down to pressure, changes Dhaka polling day for Saraswati Puja
- Second phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins in Tongi
- New citizenship law is India's internal matter, says Hasina
- Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani's last minutes before death
- Bangladesh set to introduce e-passports on Jan 22
- Man takes his own life after killing four in Moulvibazar
- Atiqul’s wife campaigns in a slum, accompanied by celebrities
- Dhaka stocks notch biggest gain since 2013 on PM’s steps
- Royal Highnesses no more: Harry and Meghan retire as working members of royal family