Hasan Mahmud wins maiden call-up as Bangladesh announce T20 squad for Pakistan tour

Mahmudullah will captain the side on the first leg of the tour with talismanic opener Tamim Iqbal after missing the Tigers last three series against Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and India.

Hasan, 20, who caught the eye of the selectors with his performances in the BPL, is the only new face in the squad. It also sees the return of batsman Nazmul Hossain Shanto, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan and fast-bowler Rubel Hossain to the national fold after impressing in the recently-concluded BPL.

Mushfiqur Rahim is a notable absentee from the squad after he requested not to be considered for selection. Abu Hider Rony, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny and Mosaddek Hossain are among those dropped from the team that played the last T20 series against India.

Bangladesh will play three T20s in Lahore from Jan 24-27.

Bangladesh squad: Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Moammad Naim, Najmul Hossain, Litton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud