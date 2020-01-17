Home > Sport > Cricket

Rajshahi beat Khulna by 21 runs to clinch Bangabandhu BPL

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jan 2020 11:17 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2020 11:24 PM BdST

Rajshahi Royals have claimed their maiden Bangladesh Premier League title with a 21-run win over Khulna Tigers in the special edition of the tournament named after Bangabandhu on his birth centenary.

Shafiul Islam hit a four off the last ball of Rajshahi captain Andre Russell to take Khulna’s score to 149 for 8 but they had already lost one wicket in the final over requiring 30 runs for the victory at the crowded Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Khulna were well in the hunt for most of the chase until they lost captain Mushfiqur Rahim (21 off 15) in the 18th over after Rajshahi posted 170 for 4 thanks to an unbeaten 71-run partnership between Russell (27 off 16) and Mohammad Nawaz (41 off 20).

