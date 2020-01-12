Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match

He required 14 stitches to have the wound sewed after cutting his palm during the match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka’s Mirpur on Saturday.

Mortaza, who is also the captain of Dhaka, tried to catch the ball at cover after South African Rilee Rossouw hit a Mehidi Hasan delivery hard in the 11th over during their successful chase of a huge 206 for victory.

Mortaza, with signs of pain, left the field at once and did not return.

After the match their representative Enamul Haque said Mortaza cut his left palm.

Manager Ahsanullah Hasan later confirmed that Mortaza needed 14 stitches.

Dhaka face Chattogram in an eliminator on Monday with Mortaza uncertain for the match and the rest of the tournament.