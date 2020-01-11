Shanto’s T20 century for Khulna outshines Dhaka’s 205 in BPL

He hit eight boundaries and seven sixes to his career-best 115 not out off 57 balls as his side reached the target by outshining Dhaka’s 205 with 11 balls to spare at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.



Earlier, Khulna captain Mushfiqur Rahim opted to field first after winning the toss but the decision appeared wrong when Dhaka’s Mominul Haque helped his team score the big total with 91 runs off 59 balls. Mehedi Hasan aided with 68 not out from 36 balls.

But Shanto, with assistance from Mehidy Hasan Miraz (45 off 25) and Mushfiqur (18 off 10) outperformed Dhaka batsmen to help Khulna achieve the record target.



Sylhet performed the previous highest successful run chase in BPL. They beat Rangpur by chasing 198 in the second edition of the tournament.