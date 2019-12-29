West Indian cricketing giants Clive Lloyd, Gordon Greenidge knighted by British Queen
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2019 03:07 AM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 03:59 AM BdST
Britain has recognised West Indies cricketing great Clive Lloyd and former batsman Gordon Greenidge in its New Year Honours 2020 list.
Lloyd, who lifted the first ever World Cup title in 1975 and repeated the feat in 1979, was accorded Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the list published on Friday.
Now 75, Lloyd was a middle-order batsman and captain of the West Indies between 1974 and 1985 at a time when the team reached the peak of its powers.
He played for Lancashire from 1968 until 1986 before settling in the Greater Manchester area.
File Photo: Former West Indies captain and current team manager Clive Lloyd (R) gestures as his team player Marlon Samuels watches during a practice session in Montego Bay March 7, 2007. Reuters
Greenidge was honoured for services to cricket and to the development of sport, the BBC reported.
Born in England, the 68-year-old represented Barbados and Hampshire Cricket Club.
He made his mark in his 17-year-career opening the batting for one of the most dominant West Indies teams, many of those years alongside fellow Barbadian Desmond Haynes.
He guided Bangladesh to the 1999 World Cup after winning the 1997 ICC Trophy as coach.
Greenidge played 108 Test matches and scored 7,588 runs at an average of 44.7.
In 128 One-Day Internationals, he scored 5,134 runs at an average of 45.
Gordon Greenidge. Photo courtesy: www. gordongreenidge.com
World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan (CBE), all-rounder Ben Stokes (OBE), Joe Root (MBE) and Jos Buttler (MBE) have been honoured, as are Trevor Bayliss (OBE), who coached England to their maiden win, and ECB chairman Colin Graves (CBE).
Former England wicketkeeper Alan Knott, a veteran of 95 tests, received an MBE.
