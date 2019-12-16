Hetmyer, Hope hundreds help West Indies to easy win over India

Hetmyer smashed 139 off 106 balls for his highest ODI score and his second-wicket partnership with Hope, who remained unbeaten on 102, helped West Indies chase down a target of 288 with 13 deliveries to spare.

Half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer had helped India recover from a shaky start and post 287-8 off their 50 overs after West Indies captain Kieron Pollard had won the toss and opted to field.

India seamer Deepak Chahar sent back opener Sunil Ambris early and gave the hosts hopes of defending their total on a slow surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

But the partnership between the 22-year-old Hetmyer and Hope ensured the Caribbean side faced little discomfort on their way to victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

While the aggression came from the diminutive Hetmyer, who hit 11 fours and seven sixes, the solidity was provided by Hope.

After Hetmyer holed out in the deep, Hope added a further 62 runs with Nicholas Pooran, who was not out on 29, to take his side home.

Earlier, fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell dismissed opener KL Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli, who scored four, in the seventh over of the innings to put the hosts on the backfoot.

Rohit Sharma also did not last long and was out for 36, leaving Pant and Iyer to reconstruct the innings.

Under-fire Pant, who was not in the best of form with the bat and lost his place in the test side recently, hit seven fours and a six in his 69-ball 71, his maiden half-century in the 50-over format.

Right-handed Iyer, who is India's latest choice for the troubled number four batting spot, looked solid and brought up his fourth straight ODI half-century.

Iyer and Pant added 114 for the fourth wicket but their dismissal in the space of three overs robbed India of momentum and ruined their hopes of posting a total in excess of 300.

Visakhapatnam will host the second ODI on Wednesday.