SA Games: Bangladesh women cricketers clinch gold with narrow win over Sri Lanka

Published: 08 Dec 2019 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2019 03:20 PM BdST

Bangladesh women’s team have clinched a gold after a nail-biting 2-run win against the Sri Lanka under 23 women's team in the final of the T20 cricket tournament at the 13th SA Games in Nepal..

Bangladesh could only manage to post 91 runs on the board in their allotted 20 overs after a lackluster performance from the batters in Pokhara on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 92, Sri Lanka seemed on course to pip the Bangladeshi women to the gold medal, needing only 7 runs of the last over.

But team’s pace spearhead Jahanara Alam stepped up to the challenge, conceding only four singles in the final over to restrict Sri Lanka to 89.

 

