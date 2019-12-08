SA Games: Bangladesh women cricketers clinch gold with narrow win over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh could only manage to post 91 runs on the board in their allotted 20 overs after a lackluster performance from the batters in Pokhara on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 92, Sri Lanka seemed on course to pip the Bangladeshi women to the gold medal, needing only 7 runs of the last over.

But team’s pace spearhead Jahanara Alam stepped up to the challenge, conceding only four singles in the final over to restrict Sri Lanka to 89.