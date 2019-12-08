Home > Sport > Cricket

Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu BPL cricket tournament

  Arnab Majumder,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Dec 2019 09:41 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2019 09:41 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the special edition of Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to celebrate his 100th birth anniversary.

A gala concert was held at the inauguration at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, formally kicking off the year-long celebrations of the centenary of Bangabandhu’s birth.

Fireworks lit up the sky of Mirpur the moment Hasina inaugurated the Bangabandhu BPL at 6:55pm.

She greeted all at the programme and wished the tournament a success.

Moidul Islam Khan Shuvo, known as D-Rockstar Shuvo, began the concert followed by Reshmi Mirza.

Hasina arrived when Mahfuz Anam James was singing his second song.

Singers Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher and actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were among those who came from India.

Chattogram Challengers will face Sylhet Thunder in the opening match on Wednesday.

Cumilla Warriors and Rangpur Rangers will play the second match the same day.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh women clinch gold in cricket

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Fawad Alam plays a shot during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota August 23, 2014. Reuters

Fawad back in Pakistan Test squad

Ex-England captain Bob Willis dies

Warner shines with triple-century

India steamroll Bangladesh

Mominul offers no excuse

India on verge of series sweep

Kolkata helmet blows raise pink-ball visibility question

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.