Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu BPL cricket tournament

A gala concert was held at the inauguration at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, formally kicking off the year-long celebrations of the centenary of Bangabandhu’s birth.

Fireworks lit up the sky of Mirpur the moment Hasina inaugurated the Bangabandhu BPL at 6:55pm.

She greeted all at the programme and wished the tournament a success.

Moidul Islam Khan Shuvo, known as D-Rockstar Shuvo, began the concert followed by Reshmi Mirza.

Hasina arrived when Mahfuz Anam James was singing his second song.

Singers Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher and actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were among those who came from India.

Chattogram Challengers will face Sylhet Thunder in the opening match on Wednesday.

Cumilla Warriors and Rangpur Rangers will play the second match the same day.