Bob Willis, ex-England captain and Ashes hero, dies aged 70
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Dec 2019 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 03:03 AM BdST
Former England captain Bob Willis, who bowled his country to a famous Ashes Test victory in 1981, has died aged 70 after a short illness, his family said on Wednesday.
Willis, known for his long, curving run-up and inspired spells of fast bowling, played in 90 Tests and 64 one-day internationals from 1971 to 1984.
"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather. He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly," a family statement broadcast on Sky Sports said.
Willis, who finished with 325 Test and 899 first-class wickets despite bowling with pain from 1975 after surgery on both knees, worked for the broadcaster as a cricket expert and was known for his blunt criticism of the England team delivered in a distinctive deadpan style.
The six foot six inch fast bowler instilled fear in batsmen at a time when most of the world's best pace bowlers were from the West Indies or Australia.
"The ECB is deeply saddened to say farewell to Bob Willis, a legend of English cricket," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement, adding cricket had lost "a dear friend".
"He will always be remembered for his outstanding cricket career... In later years as a broadcaster Bob was a perceptive and respected voice at the microphone."
At the time of Willis's retirement, only Australia's Dennis Lillee had claimed more victims in Test cricket and he remains fourth on the all-time list of England wicket takers after James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Botham.
Willis was last year named in England's greatest Test XI by the ECB.
'ABSOLUTE GENT'
Willis's former county teams, Warwickshire and Surrey, led tributes to him while the larger sporting fraternity also remembered his charisma and wit.
"Met him on many occasions and he was always great company with a sense of humour that was as sharp as his bowling."
Graham Gooch, a former England cricket captain and tea mate of Willis, said the sport had lost an iconic figure.
"Bob was a great inspiration to a lot of players, generation after generation," Gooch said.
Former England fast bowler Darren Gough recalled the Headingley Test.
"Such sad news regarding the legend Bob Willis," Gough said. "An icon of the game I love, growing up as an 11-year-old watching big Bob running down the hill 8/43 at the home of cricket Headingley."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Warner shines with triple-century as Pakistan crumble
- Mominul offers no excuse for Bangladesh's pink-ball thrashing
- India beat Bangladesh by innings and 46 runs to sweep series
- More helmet blows in Kolkata raise pink-ball visibility question
- Kohli, Ishant put rampant India on verge of Test series sweep against Bangladesh
- India declare with a first innings lead of 241 against Bangladesh in Kolkata Test
- No excuse for Bangladesh pink-ball woes, says coach
- Indian pacers with pink ball spell blues for Bangladesh in Kolkata Test
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first against India in day-night Test in Kolkata
- Pink-ball Test presents risks and possibilities for Bangladesh
Most Read
- Google’s founders step aside as Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- Police interrogate suspect over Mirpur double murder
- Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- ‘Unknown’ man supplied Islamic State-inspired cap, Dhaka cafe militant tells court
- Gold medal winner Priya hospitalised with injury
- Physicist Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer-blogger Avijit, is on life support
- Impeachment report says Trump solicited foreign election interference
- DNCC adds mist blowers, vehicle-mounted foggers to its anti-mosquito arsenal