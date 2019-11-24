Mominul offers no excuse for Bangladesh's pink-ball thrashing
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Nov 2019 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2019 07:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque accepted that his side failed the pink-ball challenge in their maiden day-night Test against India but denied it was a mistake to take the plunge without adequate preparation.
A rampant India triumphed in a little over two days to complete a 2-0 series sweep in what was the first day-night Test for both teams.
Asked if it was a mistake to accept India's proposal for a pink-ball Test, Mominul said: "I don't think it was a wrong decision.
"We failed in this match but we had to play it at some point of time. It was a great learning experience. This was India's maiden pink-ball Test too. So I don't think there was any problem with that decision."
Bangladesh were bowled out for 106 in the first innings and 195 in the second with their batsmen struggling against the exaggerated swing of the heavily-lacquered ball.
Several players took painful blows to their body and they needed two concussion substitutes after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan sustained sickening blows to the helmet.
Only Mushfiqur Rahim (74) and Mahmudullah, who retired hurt on 39 with a hamstring injury, offered some resistance with the bat.
"As professional cricketers, there’s no room for excuses. Losers give excuses. I am not giving it," said Mominul who was out for a duck in both innings.
"We didn’t play well team-wise. We didn’t even have one good partnership, barring the one between Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah... We batted very poorly."
It was Mominul's first series as the Test captain, having inherited the role after all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned by the governing International Cricket Council for an anti-corruption breach.
The tourists also missed experienced opener Tamim Iqbal who skipped the tour to be with his pregnant wife who delivered a baby girl last week.
"We have been missing them since the start of the series. But we shouldn’t use it as an excuse," Mominul said.
"Their absence offers opportunities for others. It was an opportunity for me as a captain. But we couldn’t grab those opportunities."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- More helmet blows in Kolkata raise pink-ball visibility question
- Kohli, Ishant put rampant India on verge of Test series sweep against Bangladesh
- India declare with a first innings lead of 241 against Bangladesh in Kolkata Test
- No excuse for Bangladesh pink-ball woes, says coach
- Indian pacers with pink ball spell blues for Bangladesh in Kolkata Test
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first against India in day-night Test in Kolkata
- Pink-ball Test presents risks and possibilities for Bangladesh
- Facts about first day-night Test between India and Bangladesh
- Kolkata tickled pink as India embrace day-night Test against Bangladesh
- Pink-ball buzz masks visibility concerns in Kolkata Test
Most Read
- Sheikh Mani’s son Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash named chairman of Jubo League
- Gold prices cross Tk 58,000 a Bhori again
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 20bn to BTRC in three months
- New Jubo League chief Parash vows to spur youth into politics
- More helmet blows in Kolkata raise pink-ball visibility question
- ‘My loneliness keeps me going’: Fighting for equality in India
- Thirteen rocket launchers seized in Habiganj forest
- ASM Abdur Rab’s JSD splits as Malek Ratan announces separate council
- Two hanging bodies found in Dhaka
- India steamroll Bangladesh in pink test to sweep series