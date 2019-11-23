India declare with a first innings lead of 241 against Bangladesh in Kolkata Test
Sports Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2019 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 06:09 PM BdST
India have declared their first innings with a lead of 241 runs on Day two of the second and final Test against Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
The hosts ended on 347-9 on the heels of skipper Virat Kohli's 27th century in Test cricket while Cheteshwar Pujara (55) and Ajinkya Rahane (51) also scored half-centuries.
Tigers' seamers Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadot Hossain picked up three wickets each.
But Bangladesh's struggles against the Indian pace attack continued in the second innings as Ishant Sharma picked up the scalps of opener Shadman Islam and captain Moninul Haque, who both failed to score a run.
