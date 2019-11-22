Indian pacers with pink ball spell blues for Bangladesh in Kolkata Test

Indian openers Mayank Agarwal (14) and Rohit Sharma (21) appeared at ease against Bangladesh’s pink ball attack but neither could convert their starts at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli then smashed fifties in a 95-run stand to put India well on course for a victory in their opening day-night Test and 12th consecutive home series victory. They have a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test by an innings and 130 runs inside three days.

Kohli on 59 and his partner Ajinkya Rahane on 23 at stumps will resume play on Saturday hoping to bat Bangladesh out of the second and final Test and sweep the series. Only a miracle can now see the Tigers level the series.

Bangladesh were dismissed for just 106 as Indian pacers led by Ishant Sharma wreaked havoc with the pink cherry in their hand.

Mohammed Shami wrapped it up as Abu Jayed was the last man to go in the 31st over before halfway through the second session of Day 1.

It is Bangladesh’s second lowest innings score against India, the No. 1 Test playing nation in ICC rankings now, after 91 in the second innings of their inaugural Test against the South Asian neighbours.

After Liton Das (24) and Nayeem Hasan were struck on the helmet by Shami’s bouncers, Bangladesh were forced to make two concussion replacements, the first such incidence since the ICC allowed concussion replacements in all formats in August.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam are playing the remainder of the Test in place of Liton and Nayeem.

Opener Shadman Islam topscored for Bangladesh with 29.

Ishant’s five-wicket haul in exchange for 22 runs is his best at home.

He took the wickets of captain Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun before they could score in the 11th over before Shami sent back Mushfiqur Rahim for another duck in the next over.

Umesh Yadav did the early damage in the first session by picking up three wickets while Shami accounted for two after Mominul won the toss and chose to bat first.

Among the crowd in Kolkata was Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who rang the bell of the match.