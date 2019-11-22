Bangladesh win toss, bat first against India in day-night Test in Kolkata

After winning the toss, the Tigers got off to a cautious start at the Eden Gardens before Ishant Sharma trapped opener Imrul Kayes lbw for 4.

Umesh Yadav then struck twice in quick succession, dismissing captain Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun in the same over.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the next to go after being bowled by Mohammad Shami for a duck and he was soon followed by Shadman Khan (29) as Bangladesh battle the prospect of an embarrassing collapse

Bangladesh are looking to bounce back from a crushing innings defeat in Indore in the first match and level the two-match series with a win against the world's No. 1 ranked Test side.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has flown to Kolkata to watch the pink-ball match, rang the Eden Bell along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to signal the start of proceedings.

The Tigers have made two changes to the line up with seamer Al-Amin Hossain and Nayeem Hasan replacing Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.

India have named an unchanged team.

The excitement surrounding the match has reached a fever pitch in Kolkata with a capacity crowd of nearly 70,000 expected to be in attendance at the iconic Eden Gardens.

City landmarks have been illuminated in pink to mark the occasion, and a ball-shaped pink blimp hovers over the stadium.

The organisers have also lined up a host of events to commemorate the historic Test match at the ground. A special segment featuring Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble will be held during the lunch break where they will reflect on a famous win against Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001.

At tea, Bangladesh's captains and players of yesteryears, who are in Kolkata on Ganguly's invitation, will take a lap of honour on the ground while celebrated singer Runa Laila is also scheduled to perform at the end of the day's play.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma