Bangladesh win toss, bat first against India in day-night Test in Kolkata
Sports Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2019 01:08 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2019 02:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh have lost half of their wickets in the first session of the day-night Test match against India in Kolkata.
After winning the toss, the Tigers got off to a cautious start at the Eden Gardens before Ishant Sharma trapped opener Imrul Kayes lbw for 4.
Umesh Yadav then struck twice in quick succession, dismissing captain Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun in the same over.
Mushfiqur Rahim was the next to go after being bowled by Mohammad Shami for a duck and he was soon followed by Shadman Khan (29) as Bangladesh battle the prospect of an embarrassing collapse
Bangladesh are looking to bounce back from a crushing innings defeat in Indore in the first match and level the two-match series with a win against the world's No. 1 ranked Test side.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has flown to Kolkata to watch the pink-ball match, rang the Eden Bell along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to signal the start of proceedings.
The Tigers have made two changes to the line up with seamer Al-Amin Hossain and Nayeem Hasan replacing Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.
India have named an unchanged team.
The excitement surrounding the match has reached a fever pitch in Kolkata with a capacity crowd of nearly 70,000 expected to be in attendance at the iconic Eden Gardens.
City landmarks have been illuminated in pink to mark the occasion, and a ball-shaped pink blimp hovers over the stadium.
The organisers have also lined up a host of events to commemorate the historic Test match at the ground. A special segment featuring Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble will be held during the lunch break where they will reflect on a famous win against Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001.
At tea, Bangladesh's captains and players of yesteryears, who are in Kolkata on Ganguly's invitation, will take a lap of honour on the ground while celebrated singer Runa Laila is also scheduled to perform at the end of the day's play.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain
India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first against India in day-night Test in Kolkata
- Pink-ball Test presents risks and possibilities for Bangladesh
- Facts about first day-night Test between India and Bangladesh
- Kolkata tickled pink as India embrace day-night Test against Bangladesh
- Pink-ball buzz masks visibility concerns in Kolkata Test
- Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain banned for five years by BCB
- Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain faces ban for physically assaulting teammate
- Bangladesh face steep challenge as India declare after 343-run lead in Indore Test
- Agarwal double hundred flattens jaded Bangladesh as India stretch lead to 343
- Modi invites Hasina to watch India-Bangladesh Test at Eden Gardens
Most Read
- Online transactions hampered by new credit card rule
- BUET expels for life 26 students over Abrar murder
- Pubali Bank ATM fraudsters are foreigners, police say
- Bundles of cash rain down from building during raid at Kolkata firm
- HC issues rule on expulsion of students from PEC exams
- Union council member detained in Sylhet after torture video draws flak
- Kolkata tickled pink as India embrace day-night Test against Bangladesh
- Hasina urges people to ignore 'disinformation'
- Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs on Armed Forces Day
- Bangladesh climbs three spots on Huawei's Global Connectivity Index