Facts about first day-night Test between India and Bangladesh

WHEN?

Nov 22-26 (1pm local time/0730 GMT/1:30pm Bangladesh time)

WHERE?

Eden Gardens, Kolkata (66,000 capacity)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Rod Tucker (Australia)

Third umpire: Joel Wilson (West Indies)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

INDIA

World ranking: 1

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Captain: Virat Kohli

Team (likely): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

BANGLADESH

World ranking: 9

Coach: Russell Domingo

Captain: Mominul Haque

Team (likely): Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.

PREVIOUS KOLKATA TESTS

Maiden Test at the venue between the two sides.

PREVIOUS DAY-NIGHT TESTS

2015 - Australia beat New Zealand by 3 wickets in Adelaide

2016 - Pakistan beat West Indies by 56 runs in Dubai

2016 - Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets in Adelaide

2016 - Australia beat Pakistan by 39 runs in Brisbane

2017 - England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in Birmingham

2017 - Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs in Dubai

2017 - Australia beat England by 120 runs in Adelaide

2017 - South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs in Port Elizabeth

2018 - New Zealand beat England by an innings and 49 runs in Auckland

2018 - Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 4 wickets in Bridgetown

2019 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in Brisbane