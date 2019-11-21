Facts about first day-night Test between India and Bangladesh
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Nov 2019 08:11 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 08:19 PM BdST
Factbox on Friday's second Test between India and Bangladesh, which will be the first day-night match for both sides in the format:
WHEN?
Nov 22-26 (1pm local time/0730 GMT/1:30pm Bangladesh time)
WHERE?
Eden Gardens, Kolkata (66,000 capacity)
MATCH OFFICIALS
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Rod Tucker (Australia)
Third umpire: Joel Wilson (West Indies)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
INDIA
World ranking: 1
Coach: Ravi Shastri
Captain: Virat Kohli
Team (likely): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.
BANGLADESH
World ranking: 9
Coach: Russell Domingo
Captain: Mominul Haque
Team (likely): Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.
PREVIOUS KOLKATA TESTS
Maiden Test at the venue between the two sides.
PREVIOUS DAY-NIGHT TESTS
2015 - Australia beat New Zealand by 3 wickets in Adelaide
2016 - Pakistan beat West Indies by 56 runs in Dubai
2016 - Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets in Adelaide
2016 - Australia beat Pakistan by 39 runs in Brisbane
2017 - England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in Birmingham
2017 - Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs in Dubai
2017 - Australia beat England by 120 runs in Adelaide
2017 - South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs in Port Elizabeth
2018 - New Zealand beat England by an innings and 49 runs in Auckland
2018 - Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 4 wickets in Bridgetown
2019 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in Brisbane
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pink-ball buzz masks visibility concerns in Kolkata Test
- Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain banned for five years by BCB
- Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain faces ban for physically assaulting teammate
- Bangladesh face steep challenge as India declare after 343-run lead in Indore Test
- Agarwal double hundred flattens jaded Bangladesh as India stretch lead to 343
- Modi invites Hasina to watch India-Bangladesh Test at Eden Gardens
- India on top in Indore Test despite sloppy catching
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st Test against India
- India's Kohli hails Australia's Maxwell on mental health issue
- Facts to check before India-Bangladesh Test series
Most Read
- Transporters end crippling strike as govt accepts ‘reasonable’ demands
- Bangladesh flies in first consignment of onion
- Fire guts shops at New Rajdhani Super Market in Dhaka’s Tikatuli
- Suu Kyi to contest Rohingya genocide case at world court
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- HC freezes ICT case against actress Nawshaba for 6 months
- Cabinet approves construction of 2,496 flats for civil servants in Chattogram
- Wholesalers in Dhaka stockpile vegetables for eye-popping profits from price gouging
- Bangladesh waives cargo handling charge for onion imports amid supply crisis
- Bundles of cash rain down from building during raid at Kolkata firm