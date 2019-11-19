Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain banned for five years by BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board took the decision on Tuesday citing a breach of its code of conduct.

The board also fined Shahadat Tk 300,000.

However, the cricketer can open an appeal to challenge the BCB’s decision by Nov 26.

On Sunday, Shahadat assaulted Arafat during a match between Dhaka Division and Khulna Division. He was reportedly angered by Arafat’s remarks to the effect that he was not competent enough to shine the ball.

His actions amount to a level 4 offence in the BCB’s code of conduct.