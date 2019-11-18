Home > Sport > Cricket

Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain faces ban for physically assaulting teammate

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Nov 2019 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 07:30 PM BdST

Former Bangladesh seamer Shahadat Hossain is facing punishment for physically assaulting teammate Sunny Arafat during a domestic league match.

He faces the prospect of a one-year ban from the National Cricket League by the Bangladesh Cricket Board for his actions on Day 2 of a match between Dhaka Division and Khulna Division on Sunday.

Shahadat was reportedly angered by Arafat’s remarks to the effect that he was not competent enough to shine the ball before lashing out at him. Other teammates then rushed in to break the two apart.

His actions amount to a level 4 offence in the BCB’s code of conduct, and he is understood to have accepted the consequences.

"Under the level 4 offences, a player will be banned from participating in any BCB competition for one year alongside paying a fine of Tk 50,000,” a BCB tournament official said.

"Shahadat accepted the verdict and returned home. We have given the report of the match referee to the technical committee and they will decide his fate but he has been barred from taking any further part in this NCL game,” he added.

Match referee Akhtar Ahmed told reporters that he has no authority to punish Shahadat for what he has done.

“His behaviour constitutes a serious offence because it is not something like a rude gesture or an abuse. He kicked his teammate. The BCB will decide whether to punish him after the verification of the incident.”

