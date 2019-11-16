Bangladesh face steep challenge as India declare after 343-run lead in Indore Test
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2019 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 11:42 AM BdST
Bangladesh are fighting to stave off an innings defeat against India after the hosts declared overnight with a lead of 343 runs in the first Test at Indore.
But the Tigers were dealt an early blow after opener Imrul Kayes (6) was bowled by seamer Umesh Yadav with the score at 10.
Shadman Islam (6) fell shortly afterwards as a length ball by Ishant Sharma sneaked through his defence and crashed into the stumps.
Captain Mominul Haque was the next to go after being trapped lbw by Mohammad Shami for 7.
Mohammad Mithun followed the skipper back to the pavilion after a quick-fire 18 when he miscued a short-ball by Shami straight to Mayank Agarwal at mid-wicket.
The old guard of Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim are now battling to prevent an embarrassing capitulation by the Tigers on the third day of the Test match with Bangladesh trailing their hosts by 293 runs.
Earlier, Mayank Agarwal topscored for the hosts with a career-best 243, while Ajinkya Rahane (86), Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out) also helped themselves to easy fifties.
India plundered 407 runs on the second day, while Bangladesh were left to rue dropping Agarwal on 32 at slip on Thursday, when Imrul Kayes spilled a routine catch off Abu Jayed's bowling.
Abu Jayed claimed 4-108 for the listless tourists.
