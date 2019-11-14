Modi invites Hasina to watch India-Bangladesh Test at Eden Gardens

The first-ever pink-ball day-night Test between the two nations is scheduled to start on Nov 22 at the Eden Gardens.

Modi formally wrote to Hasina inviting her to attend the inaugural event of the match on Wednesday night, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told a news conference in Dhaka on Thursday.

Hasina agreed to attend the event and she would return home the same night, Momen said.

However, Modi will not be able to attend the event due to his-prescheduled programme, he said.

Earlier, Hasina had shown interest to attend the match at the invitation of Sourav Ganguly, now president of India's cricket board.