India on top in Indore Test despite sloppy catching
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Nov 2019 07:26 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 07:26 PM BdST
A dominant India remained on course for a big first-innings lead after skittling out Bangladesh for a meagre 150 runs despite some sloppy catching on Day One of the opening Test on Thursday.
The hosts lost opener Rohit Sharma for six in their reply but finished the day on 86-1 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal putting on 72 runs for the flourishing second-wicket partnership.
Pujara was batting on 43 with seven boundaries. Agarwal was lucky to reach 37 after being dropped in the slip by Imrul Kayes when on 32.
Earlier, Mominul Haque won the toss in his first match as Bangladesh's new Test captain but his decision to bat immediately backfired.
India's three-pronged pace attack exploited the early morning conditions and reduced them to 31-3 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.
After repeatedly beating the tentative bats of both the openers, Umesh Yadav drew first blood in the sixth over, getting Imrul caught in the slip for six.
Ishant Sharma sent back Shadman Islam in the next over before Mohammed Shami trapped Mohammad Mithun lbw for 13 to wreck the top order.
Mominul and Mushfiqur Rahim combined pluck and luck to forge the only 50-plus partnership in the Bangladesh innings.
Mominul was on three when he was spilled in the slip by Ajinkya Rahane, otherwise a safe catcher who had a terrible day, off Ravichandran Ashwin.
Mushfiqur was dropped twice, first by Virat Kohli and then by Rahane, who also dropped Mahmudullah off Ashwin.
Ashwin spared himself any more heartbreak by bowling out Mominul, who made 37, and Mahmudullah.
A much-relieved Rahane, sporting a sheepish smile, ran to congratulate Ashwin after the spinner sent back Mahmudullah.
Shami (3-27) dismissed Mushfiqur, who made 43, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the last two balls before the tea break though Taijul Islam denied him a hat-trick after tea.
"I had to think of the conditions and situation and try to keep my line as tight as possible and stick to my plans," Shami told broadcaster Star Sports afterwards.
"I have been bowling from wide of the crease in the last two years and I once again backed myself."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st Test against India
- India's Kohli hails Australia's Maxwell on mental health issue
- Facts to check before India-Bangladesh Test series
- Australia primed to end T20 World Cup drought, says Gilchrist
- India finally join the pink-ball party in Bangladesh series
- Chahar 6-wicket haul helps India seal series with 31-run win over Bangladesh
- Bangladesh face steep chase as Iuer, Rahul fifties fire India to 174 in series-deciding T20
- Bangladesh opt to bowl first again in bid to win historic T20 series over India
- Leave Pant alone, implores India's stand-in captain Rohit
- Rohit’s 85 seals India comeback against Bangladesh in T20 series
Most Read
- Bangladesh bringing housemaid back from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help goes viral
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, southern rail links to Dhaka
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st Test against India
- Clean-up operation will expand to every sphere of society, Hasina tells parliament
- Child dies after being hit by bus in Dhaka
- Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh as part of power deal
- Bangladeshi man paid Rs 5m in ransom to kidnappers in Kolkata, say police
- Modi’s ‘fake’ letter is circulated in local media: Indian high commission
- Ranga offers unconditional apology in parliament for snide Noor Hossain remarks