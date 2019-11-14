Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st Test against India

  Ariful Islam Roney,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Nov 2019 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 10:17 AM BdST

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first in the first match of the two-Test series against India in Indore.

The decision is being hailed as a brave one by critics as the wicket has enough grass on it to cause problems for the batsmen, with humidity expected at the start of play.

This is the Tigers' first match of the World Test Championship. It also marks Mominul Haque's debut as captain in the longer format as Bangladesh look to upset the top-ranked Test team in the world.

THE TEAMS

Bangladesh XI: 1 Imrul Kayes, 2 Shadman, 3 Mohammad Mithun, 4 Mominul Haque (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Liton Das, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Abu jayed, 11 Ebadot

India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 8 R Ashwin, 9 Ishant Sharma, 10 Mohammad Shami, 11 Umesh Yadav

