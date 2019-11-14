Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st Test against India
Ariful Islam Roney, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2019 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 10:17 AM BdST
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first in the first match of the two-Test series against India in Indore.
The decision is being hailed as a brave one by critics as the wicket has enough grass on it to cause problems for the batsmen, with humidity expected at the start of play.
This is the Tigers' first match of the World Test Championship. It also marks Mominul Haque's debut as captain in the longer format as Bangladesh look to upset the top-ranked Test team in the world.
THE TEAMS
Bangladesh XI: 1 Imrul Kayes, 2 Shadman, 3 Mohammad Mithun, 4 Mominul Haque (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Liton Das, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Abu jayed, 11 Ebadot
India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 8 R Ashwin, 9 Ishant Sharma, 10 Mohammad Shami, 11 Umesh Yadav
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India's Kohli hails Australia's Maxwell on mental health issue
- Facts to check before India-Bangladesh Test series
- Australia primed to end T20 World Cup drought, says Gilchrist
- India finally join the pink-ball party in Bangladesh series
- Chahar 6-wicket haul helps India seal series with 31-run win over Bangladesh
- Bangladesh face steep chase as Iuer, Rahul fifties fire India to 174 in series-deciding T20
- Bangladesh opt to bowl first again in bid to win historic T20 series over India
- Leave Pant alone, implores India's stand-in captain Rohit
- Rohit’s 85 seals India comeback against Bangladesh in T20 series
- Bangladesh post 153 against sloppy India in second T20
Most Read
- Bangladesh bringing housemaid back from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help goes viral
- Bangladeshi man paid Rs 5m in ransom to kidnappers in Kolkata, say police
- Clean-up operation will expand to every sphere of society, Hasina tells parliament
- Child dies after being hit by bus in Dhaka
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- Police press charges against 25 suspects over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- At least 16 killed, scores injured as two trains collide in Bangladesh
- India finally join the pink-ball party in Bangladesh series
- Police arrest two Chattogram EC staffers over NID forgery
- Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh as part of power deal