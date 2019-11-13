Facts to check before India-Bangladesh Test series
Factbox on the two-Test series between India and Bangladesh which begins at Indore on Thursday:
Fixtures
First Test - Nov 14-18 - Indore (starts 0400 GMT)
Second Test - Nov 22-26 - Kolkata (starts 0730 GMT)
India
Ranking: First
Captain: Virat Kohli
Coach: Ravi Shastri
Top ranked batsman: Virat Kohli (second)
Top ranked bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin (10th)
Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
Recent form:
Won v South Africa by an innings and 202 runs at Ranchi
Won v South Africa by an innings and 137 runs at Pune
Won v South Africa by 203 runs at Visakhapatnam
Won v West Indies by 257 runs in Jamaica
Won v West Indies by 318 runs in Antigua
Bangladesh
Ranking: Ninth
Captain: Mominul Haque
Coach: Russell Domingo
Top-ranked batsman: Mushfiqur Rahim (36th)
Top-ranked bowler: Mehidy Hasan (25th)
Squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque (captain), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain
Recent form:
Lost v Afghanistan by 224 runs at Chattogram
Lost v New Zealand by an innings and 12 runs at Wellington
Lost v New Zealand by an innings and 52 runs at Hamilton
Won v West Indies by an innings and 184 runs at Dhaka
Won v West Indies by 64 runs at Chattogram
Head-to-head
Matches: 9
India wins: 7
Draws: 2
Last three series:
India beat Bangladesh in lone Test at home in 2017.
Bangladesh drew with India in lone Test at home in 2015.
India beat Bangladesh 2-0 in two-Test away series in 2010.
