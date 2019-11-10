Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh opt to bowl first again in bid to win historic T20 series over India

  Ariful Islam Roney,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Nov 2019 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2019 07:43 PM BdST

Bangladesh have sent India to bat first after winning the toss in the series-deciding T20 match in Nagpur.

The tourists replaced injured Mosaddek Hossain with Mohammad Mithun for the match at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

India have brought one change as well, replacing spinning all-rounder Krunal Pandya with batsman Manish Pandey. So, all-rounder Shivam Dubey and captain Rohit Sharma may bowl as the fifth bowler. 

Pacer Khaleel Ahmed retained his place after bleeding most runs for the hosts in the two previous matches.

Rohit Sharma helped India crush Bangladesh with a masterly 85 off 43 in an eight-wicket win to level the series 1-1 in Rajkot on Nov 7.

Despite missing talisman Shakib Al Hasan and senior batsman Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets in New Delhi on Nov 3 to go 1-0 up on the heels of an unbeaten 60 by Mushfiqur Rahim.

Thus, the Tigers are eyeing their first T20 series victory against India in the final match.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.

