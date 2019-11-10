Bangladesh face steep chase as Iyer, Rahul fifties fire India to 174 in series-deciding T20
Ariful Islam Roney, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Nov 2019 09:36 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2019 09:39 PM BdST
Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have smashed quickfire fifties for India to set Bangladesh a challenging target of 175 to win the series-deciding Twenty20 International in Nagpur.
Sent to bat first, India were in a some trouble losing both openers within six overs, but Rahul’s 35-ball 52 steadied the innings at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.
Iyer then reached his fifty off 27 and lengthened the innings to 62 before being out after six more balls.
After losing wickets in quick succession again as Soumya Sarkar took Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the 17th over, Manish Pandey helped India post 174 for five with a quickfire 22.
