Home > Sport > Cricket

Rohit’s 85 seals India comeback against Bangladesh in T20 series

  Anik Mishkat from Rajkot,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Nov 2019 11:10 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 11:21 PM BdST

Previous Next
Rohit Sharma has helped India crush Bangladesh with a masterly 85 off 43 in an eight-wicket win to level Twenty20 International series 1-1 in Rajkot.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer took India to the target of 154 with 26 balls remaining after the captain’s knock at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium ground on Thursday.

Shikhar Dhawan (31 off 27) partnered with Rohit for much of the innings. The captain smashed six boundaries and as many sixes.

It was Aminul Islam who sent Indian openers back but the match had slipped out of the hands of the visitors by then.

Sent in to bat first after losing toss, Bangladesh posted a below-par 153 thanks to some horrendous fielding by the hosts. Both teams were unchanged from their match.

Four Bangladesh batsmen scored over or little below 30 runs each with 15 boundaries and only one six while in the pitch report, Sunil Gavaskar said the batsmen will be in “a good mood once they see the 170-180 pitch”.

Despite missing talisman Shakib Al Hasan and senior batsman Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets in New Delhi on Sunday to go 1-0 up on the heels of an unbeaten 60 by Mushfiqur Rahim.

Mahmudullah and his men are now looking to secure what would be their first series win against India in T20 with the decider scheduled to be held in Nagpur next Sunday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Photo: BCCI

Tigers post 153

Rajkot weather improves ahead of second T20

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Rishabh Pant reacts losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

India's Pant a 'one-trick pony'

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 02/10/2016. India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. Reuters

Rohit making most of fresh Test opportunity

Cyclone threat looms over second T20

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - Jun 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim in action. Reuters

Mushfiqur sees light at end of the tunnel

Tigers take first T20

We will welcome back Shakib: Mahmudullah

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.