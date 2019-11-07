Rohit’s 85 seals India comeback against Bangladesh in T20 series
Anik Mishkat from Rajkot, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2019 11:10 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 11:21 PM BdST
Rohit Sharma has helped India crush Bangladesh with a masterly 85 off 43 in an eight-wicket win to level Twenty20 International series 1-1 in Rajkot.
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer took India to the target of 154 with 26 balls remaining after the captain’s knock at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium ground on Thursday.
Shikhar Dhawan (31 off 27) partnered with Rohit for much of the innings. The captain smashed six boundaries and as many sixes.
It was Aminul Islam who sent Indian openers back but the match had slipped out of the hands of the visitors by then.
Sent in to bat first after losing toss, Bangladesh posted a below-par 153 thanks to some horrendous fielding by the hosts. Both teams were unchanged from their match.
Four Bangladesh batsmen scored over or little below 30 runs each with 15 boundaries and only one six while in the pitch report, Sunil Gavaskar said the batsmen will be in “a good mood once they see the 170-180 pitch”.
Despite missing talisman Shakib Al Hasan and senior batsman Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets in New Delhi on Sunday to go 1-0 up on the heels of an unbeaten 60 by Mushfiqur Rahim.
Mahmudullah and his men are now looking to secure what would be their first series win against India in T20 with the decider scheduled to be held in Nagpur next Sunday.
