Optimism as weather improves ahead of India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot amid cyclone threat

Although Cyclone Maha was expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning, it has gradually weakened and is turning into a deep depression, according to India’s Met Office.

The velocity of the wind was so high the previous day that almost all the bamboo structures built ahead of the highly anticipated match were collapsed into the ground.

However, Saurashtra Cricket Association officials are optimistic about the match going ahead as scheduled. Since the water drainage system in the ground is very good, there is no possibility of the match being called off unless it rains continuously, they said.

Despite missing talisman Shakib Al Hasan and senior batsman Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets in New Delhi to go 1-0 up in the three-match series on the heels of an unbeaten 60 by Mushfiqur Rahim.

Mahmudullah and his men will be looking to wrap up the series when the two sides square off later in the evening.