Optimism as weather improves ahead of India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot amid cyclone threat
Sports Correspondent from Rajkot, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2019 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 02:36 PM BdST
The sight of the sun beaming down from clear blue skies in Rajkot on the morning of the crucial second T20 between India and Bangladesh has given cricket fans cause for optimism after a night of heavy rainfall threatened to wash out the match.
Although Cyclone Maha was expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning, it has gradually weakened and is turning into a deep depression, according to India’s Met Office.
The velocity of the wind was so high the previous day that almost all the bamboo structures built ahead of the highly anticipated match were collapsed into the ground.
However, Saurashtra Cricket Association officials are optimistic about the match going ahead as scheduled. Since the water drainage system in the ground is very good, there is no possibility of the match being called off unless it rains continuously, they said.
Despite missing talisman Shakib Al Hasan and senior batsman Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets in New Delhi to go 1-0 up in the three-match series on the heels of an unbeaten 60 by Mushfiqur Rahim.
Mahmudullah and his men will be looking to wrap up the series when the two sides square off later in the evening.
