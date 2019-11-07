India send Bangladesh to bat first in second T20 

Both teams are unchanged for the match being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium ground on Thursday.

Despite missing talisman Shakib Al Hasan and senior batsman Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets in New Delhi on Sunday to go 1-0 up on the heels of an unbeaten 60 by Mushfiqur Rahim.

Mahmudullah and his men will be looking to wrap up the series by winning the second match in what would be their first series win against India in T20.

Rajkot is considered to be one of the best batting wickets in India.

Runs were galore in the previous two T20Is held here. India beat Australia by chasing 201 in one of the matches. The hosts scored 196 in the other match.

In the pitch report, Sunil Gavaskar said the batsmen will be in “a good mood once they see this pitch”.

He thinks it will be “a 170-180 pitch, but for that you need to bat well".

A cyclone had been forecast to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning but it gradually weakened with heavy overnight rainfall. The sun beaming down from clear skies made fans optimistic.