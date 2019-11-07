Bangladesh post 153 against sloppy India in second T20
Ariful Islam Roney, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2019 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 09:39 PM BdST
Bangladesh have set India a target of 154 to win the second Twenty20 International in Rajkot and stay alive in the series.
Credit for the below-par score of 153 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium ground on Thursday went to poor fielding by the hosts as well.
Four Bangladesh batsmen scored over or little below 30 runs each with 15 boundaries and only one six while in the pitch report, Sunil Gavaskar said the batsmen will be in “a good mood once they see the 170-180 pitch”.
India won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first as both teams are unchanged for the match.
Despite missing talisman Shakib Al Hasan and senior batsman Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets in New Delhi on Sunday to go 1-0 up on the heels of an unbeaten 60 by Mushfiqur Rahim.
Mahmudullah and his men are looking to wrap up the series by winning the second match in what would be their first series win against India in T20.
A cyclone had been forecast to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning but it gradually weakened with heavy overnight rainfall. The sun beaming down from clear skies made fans optimistic.
